J & K Marine Expands to ND With New West Fargo Location

WEST FARGO, N.D. – J & K Marine expands to West Fargo, hosting a grand opening for its new location.

The boat and dock company has been in business for 27 years and now has seven locations including Detroit Lakes, Vergas and Walker. The new store at 2248 Main Ave East is J & K Marine’s first in North Dakota.

“We’ve actually looked into it for the past 10 to 15 years. We finally found the right opportunity to come to Fargo,” J & K Marine Owner Kevin Tinjum said.

J & K sells Alumacraft, Sanger, South Bay and Cypress Cay boats and pontoons.