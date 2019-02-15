KVRR Round Table: NDSU Men’s Basketball Continues Hot Streak

The KVRR team analyzes the Bison's recent success

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU has won it’s last five games against Summit League opponents and are hitting their stride just in time for the postseason.

They still have four games left to play, including one against league-leading South Dakota State and one against the league’s No. 2 team in Omaha.

The KVRR Sports team discusses what has been working for the Bison and how they can continue to carry that momentum to close out their season.