LIVE: Take The Polar Plunge For Special Olympics North Dakota

Polar Plunge Takes Place Saturday, February 16th

Special Olympics athlete Jenni Hummel and organizer Erik Clemenson implore you to take the plunge.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge is Saturday, February 16th at the Delta Hotel in Fargo.

All you have to do to plunge is raise 75 dollars. You can register starting at 11:30 a.m. the day of the event.

The money helps support athletes like Hummel. She’s competed in Special Olympics for 20 years and won a medal at last year’s Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Clemenson adds that with this weather, the water will actually be warmer than the air. He says plunging is easier than is seems. He’s done is plenty of times to know.

