Michael Schlact Resigns as RedHawks Manager

Schlact coached the team for one full season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced Friday that manager Michael Schlact resigned from the team.

Schlact took over as manager with one month left in the 2017 season, compiling a 67-57 record during his short tenure.

The team announced via a press release that Schlact is leaving to take a job with an MLB-affiliated organization.

Chris Coste, Anthony Renz and Robbie Lopez will remain on staff for the 2019 season, according to the RedHawks.

In the statement released by the team Schlact was quoted as saying “I want to thank both Brad and Bruce Thom for the opportunity to manage the RedHawks for the past year and a half. The tremendous support shown by the entire RedHawks community for me, the coaches, and the players was overwhelming.” He added “My dream is to reach the major leagues, so taking a job with a MLB organization is a step that I couldn’t turn down.”