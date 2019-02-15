MSUM Basketball Splits Friday Night Series With St. Cloud State

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU-Moorhead Women’s Basketball came into its match-up with St. Cloud State tied atop the NSIC standings.

The Dragons were stuck in a back and forth affair throughout leading at halftime. It took a last second three by Megan Hintz to go out on top, 65-61.

The Dragon men did not have the same luck as their counterparts. They trailed throughout getting as close as one a couple different times throughout the first half.

MSUM fell to the Huskie men, 94-88.