NDSU Wrestling Wins Final Home Duel Over SDSU

Bison Beat the Jackrabbits, 31-10

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Wrestling honored its senior before the final home duel of the season against rival South Dakota State.

The Bison dropped their first match at the 184 pound weight class, but rebounded from there.

NDSU won 8 of the 10 matches on the mat.

They travel to Oklahoma on February 24th for their final duel of the regular season.

184—Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech fall Michael Otomo (NDSU), TF 17-2 7:00

197—Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec Martin Mueller (SDSU), 3-1

285—Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec Blake Wolters (SDSU), 8-7

125—#9 Brent Fleetwood (NDSU) fall Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), 3:53

133—#16 Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 7-2

141—Sawyer Degen (NDSU) dec Aric Williams (SDSU), 9-5

149—#13 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) fall Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU), 6:48

157—Luke Weber (NDSU) dec Colten Carlson (SDSU), 10-7

165—#18 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) tech fall Logan Peterson (SDSU), TF 16-0 4:32

174—Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU) fall Samuel Grove (SDSU), 6:45