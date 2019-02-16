Bowling for Pudge: Ice Bowling Tournament Honors Fallen Friend

The proceeds from the ice bowling tournament support local groups in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — On a chilly winter day in Fergus Falls, the memories of Isaiah Anderson, known by his closest friends as Pudge, are enough to warm up their hearts.

“He’s one of those guys when you come home from vacation, he’s in your house, he’s eating your food, he’s ready to see you, an absolute member of the family,” said Jason Price, who grew up with Isaiah in Fergus Falls.

Pudge’s life was cut short at the age of 24 in a rollover accident on February 16, 2008.

Eleven years to the day after his passing, his friends still gather to celebrate their friend by hosting tournaments in various sports, including ice bowling.

“Before I met Isaiah, I didn’t know any of these guys, and they’ve become my family and that is huge for me, and knowing that we’re doing this to help others and their families is really important,” said Allison Homan, Isaiah’s ex-girlfriend.

The Isaiah “Pudge” Anderson Foundation supports various organizations across Fergus Falls, something Pudge’s friends say he would be very proud of.

“To get everybody together on a day like today, and be able to remember those and laugh and tell jokes about Pudge and it’s an honor and I know he’d be proud we do it for the right reasons,” Price said.

As seasons come and go, Pudge’s friends will continue to get together, all while keeping the memories of Pudge fresh in their hearts.

The Isaiah “Pudge” Anderson Foundation also hosts beanbag, golf, and softball tournaments throughout the year to support groups across Fergus Falls.