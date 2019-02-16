North Dakota Crowns High School State Wrestling Champions

the individual finals took place on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — The individual finals in the North Dakota wrestling State Championships were held on Saturday for both Class A and Class B schools.

There were plenty of local athletes whose talents were on display.

Cade Pederson out of West Fargo was the first champion crowned in the Class A 182 weight class. He defeated Minot’s Jacob Carmichael in a 3-1 decision.

Lisbon was a big winner out of Class B, with three of their wrestlers finishing in first place after the Broncos won the team competition on Friday.