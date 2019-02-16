North Dakota Crowns High School State Wrestling Champions

the individual finals took place on Saturday
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — The individual finals in the North Dakota wrestling State Championships were held on Saturday for both Class A and Class B schools.

There were plenty of local athletes whose talents were on display.

Cade Pederson out of West Fargo was the first champion crowned in the Class A 182 weight class. He defeated Minot’s Jacob Carmichael in a 3-1 decision.

Lisbon was a big winner out of Class B, with three of their wrestlers finishing in first place after the Broncos won the team competition on Friday.

Categories: Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Domesti...
Wrong Way Driver Arrested For DUI
West Fargo Named 10th Best Small City to Live in A...
No Travel Advisory For South Eastern North Dakota

You Might Like