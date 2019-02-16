Polar Plungers Support Special Olympics by “Freezin’ for a Reason”

Over three dozen brave plungers jumped into a tub of icy water

FARGO, N.D. — People are taking the plunge and “freezin’ for a reason” to raise money for Special Olympics North Dakota.

Prizes were awarded for whitest legs, youngest plunger, best costume, and most money raised.

Leaders from multiple law enforcement agencies served as judges.

Every plunger has to raise at least $75 to participate.

“I don’t think anybody else in Special Olympics throughout the United States has a polar plunge with the frigid temperatures we have in North Dakota. We’re very proud our plungers have the bragging rights,” Kathy Meagher, president/CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota, said.

“I feel the older you get the worse the cold gets. I do it because it’s a great cause and it is a lot of fun,” John Knoll, an eight-time plunger, said.

This is the eleventh year Special Olympics North Dakota has hosted a polar plunge.