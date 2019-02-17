NDSU MBB Looking Past Loss to SDSU

Bison Lost On Half Court Buzzer Beater

FARGO, N.D. — Yesterday’s rivalry game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State men’s basketball programs was one to remember.

The Bison up by 17 with 9 minutes left to go before the Jackrabbits came all the way back to win on a half court buzzer beater and stay atop the Summit League.

While it was a crushing blow for NDSU, who was riding a five–game win streak and looking to pull off the upset on their home floor, the loss gave the team confidence for the final three games of the regular season.

The Bison believe they showed they belong with the top teams in the Summit League inching closer to postseason play.

“There’s experiences this team has to go through. The exciting piece is there is not a senior in the locker room,” coach Dave Richman said. “Were playing multiple freshmen. Were playing a junior college kid who finally half way through is playing ridiculous good right now. It’s very exciting but I’m so much looking forward to Monday afternoon to see where our guys are at because if you hang around and pout about this for very long, it’s going to cost you again on Saturday.”