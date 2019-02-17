West Fargo Shop is the Store That Keeps on Giving With a Twist

the store will donate to charities with some help from mystery bags

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo gift shop Aquablue is giving back to six local charities with a little bit of a twist.

In addition to helping Ms. Preteen Prairie Rose International 2019 make blankets for the Ronald McDonald House, the store’s owner has also created mystery bags.

The bags are filled with items from the store and cost $10 or $20. Customers won’t know which charity they’re donating to until they open the bag.

“It’s an incentive for people to have some fun. It’s kind of a mystery all around, you never know what you’re going to get in the bag and you don’t know which charity that you’ll get. So it’s kind of fun to educate people on what’s out there,” said Leann Ebersviller, Aquablue owner.

She says she created the idea after making it her goal to give back more this year.