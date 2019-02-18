MN Sen. Klobuchar Says Doctors Need to Change Opioid Prescribing Habits in CNN Town Hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar referenced the late singer Prince in saying that doctors need to change the prescribing habits of opioids in the United States.

At a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Monday night, Klobuchar says her state still hasn’t gotten over the 2016 death of Prince, one of Minnesota’s most famous residents. He died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Klobuchar says the U.S. should pay for addiction treatment by taking money from the drug companies who are selling the opioids. She referenced a bill she has co-sponsored along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio that would require all states getting certain federal funding to electronic prescription drug monitoring and share information across state lines.

The MNGOP tweeted during the town hall “30 minutes into her New Hampshire townhall and Senator @AmyKlobuchar has yet to actually answer any questions. As she continues to travel the country instead of serving Minnesotans, will she actually tell the American people where she stands on the issues?”