Rebuilding Together Calling All Contractors, Designers for Little, Free Library Competition

the winner gets a $200 Lowe's gift card

FARGO, N.D. — There are more than 35 free, little libraries in the metro but Rebuilding Together is hoping to raise that number with some help from a competition.

They are calling on all area contractors and builders to build the most creative, little library. They will be displayed at the organization’s Claws 4 Cause event at the end of March and the top two will then be auctioned off. The money will go towards providing home repairs for low-income families and the winner will receive a $200 gift card to Lowe’s.

“These little libraries will be put up in people’s yards and the thing behind little free libraries is take one and put one back so it’s a share and take so hopefully kids and adults will have books available in their neighborhoods and we’ll raise some money for Rebuilding Together,” said Russ Richards, executive director at Rebuilding Together.

If you’d like to create a free little library, we have a link to Rebuilding Together’s application, click here.

Builders have until March 18 to complete their designs.