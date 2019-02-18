Region 1 Girls Basketball: Kindred Routs Oak Grove, Central Cass outlast Milnor/North Sargent
The Region 1 girls basketball tournament is going on at NDSCS in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. — The quarterfinals of the Class-B Region 1 girls basketball tournament featured several close matchups.
Top-seeded Kindred was the only one that managed to blow out its opponent, taking down Oak Grove 63-35.
The rest were all decided by two possessions or fewer, and Central Cass even forced overtime against Milnor/North Sargent before winning 68-67.
(1) Kindred 63, (8) Oak Grove 35
(5) Central Cass 68, (4) Milnor/North Sargent 67
(2) Richland 60, (10) Lisbon 54
(3) Enderlin 63, (6) Northern Cass 61