Austad’s Golf Prepares for 2019 Great Plains Golf Expo

FARGO– There might be snow on the ground but it’s never too early to start thinking about hitting the golf courses in just a few short months.

Austad’s Golf, Sanford Power Golf Academy, and Dakota Magic are teaming up to bring Fargo its first Great Plains Golf Expo.

You can learn about local courses, shop equipment from brands like Titleist, Callaway, and Ping, and get a free spring tune-up.

The Austad’s store manager hopes the event demonstrates the golfing opportunities in this area.

“Golf is right around the corner,” Austad’s Golf store manager Nick Wimer said. “This is about the time when everyone starts to travel and it’s now time to start ordering your new stuff, start thinking about it. So, this is a great time for it, if we have it any later, you know you have it in March or so, we want to get to them early.”

The golf expo is at the Fargo Civic Center on Feb. 23 and 24.

