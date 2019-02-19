Fargo Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid Road Rage Confrontations

A video of an incident Saturday has garnered more than 100,000 views on Facebook

FARGO, N.D. — A report concerning a Fargo road rage incident that went viral has been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Fargo Police say it wasn’t random and the two people involved actually knew each other before the incident occurred on the corner of 13th Avenue South and 45th Street around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.

After all the attention the video got over the past few days, Fargo Police is reminding people to be courteous to other drivers at all times.

“Call 9–1–1 immediately so we can get dispatched to that location or your local police department dispatched out to that area. Don’t engage with that person, ignore them if you can, lock your vehicle, don’t allow them to enter the vehicle, don’t roll down your window. Just ignore them and try to let it go,” said Jessica Schindeldecker of the Fargo Police Department.

