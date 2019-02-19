Grafton, Thompson Advance to Region 2 Girls Basketball Final

The Spoilers beat Park River/Fordville-Lankin, while the Tommies took down May-Port CG

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Each of the better seeds have advanced in the North Dakota Region 2 girls basketball tournament.

Top-seeded Grafton knocked off 4-seed Park River/Fordville-Lankin in Tuesday’s semifinal 56-45.

Two-seed Thompson, looking to repeat as Region 2 champs, held off 3-seed May-Port CG 59-48.

The Tommies and Spoilers play for a state tournament berth on Thursday night at 7:30.