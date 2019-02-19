Grafton, Thompson Advance to Region 2 Girls Basketball Final
The Spoilers beat Park River/Fordville-Lankin, while the Tommies took down May-Port CG
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Each of the better seeds have advanced in the North Dakota Region 2 girls basketball tournament.
Top-seeded Grafton knocked off 4-seed Park River/Fordville-Lankin in Tuesday’s semifinal 56-45.
Two-seed Thompson, looking to repeat as Region 2 champs, held off 3-seed May-Port CG 59-48.
The Tommies and Spoilers play for a state tournament berth on Thursday night at 7:30.