Moorhead Boys Hockey Shuts Out Rogers in Section Quarterfinals

The Spuds won 7-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey extended its winning streak to double digits on Tuesday night, shutting out Rogers 7-0 in the Section 8AA quarterfinal.

The Spuds’ offense exploded in the second period for four goals to help lead them to victory.

They will take on Buffalo in the semifinals on Friday night.