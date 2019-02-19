School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI in Fargo

Police responded to reports of a school bus driving recklessly on 52nd Avenue South Monday afternoon.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police arrest a school bus driver for DUI after catching him with children on the bus.

Officers noticed signs of alcohol on the driver, 71-year-old Bruce Tweed of West Fargo.

They arrested him after a field sobriety test for DUI with a minor in the vehicle.

Tweed was driving a bus from Valley Bus contracted by J-P-2 Catholic Schools.

The president of the schools released a statement saying in part ” We are grateful that the children arrived here safely, that the citizen notified the authorities, and that law enforcement personnel did their work for public safety. ”

Below is a letter emailed to all parents from JPII Catholic Schools:

Dear St. John Paul II Catholic Schools Parents:

Even if you are not a user of our school transportation, I want to inform you about an event yesterday afternoon with the Valley Bus Shuttle, one of the three bus shuttle routes between our schools. For that route, we contract with Valley Bus. Valley Bus provides that bus and that driver.

A motorist had called the police with a report of a bus being driven erratically. Police followed the bus, which was on the route from Trinity School after the school day, into our parking lot at Shanley-Sullivan campus.

Police then investigated and arrested the Valley Bus driver for DUI.

We are grateful that the children arrived here safely, that the citizen notified the authorities, and that law enforcement personnel did their work for public safety.

After the event, we emailed all parents who use our transportation system to let them know that the driver was unable to continue the route and that Valley Bus assured us that the shuttle bus would continue on Tuesday with a different driver.

I want to assure you that we will be working closely with Valley Bus to ensure the continued safety of our children.

Sincerely,

Mike Hagstrom

President, St. John Paul II Catholic Schools