United Way Emerging Leaders Hear from Wealthiest Man in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of young professionals attended the United Way Emerging Leaders kickoff event.

They got to hear from the wealthiest man in North Dakota, Gary Tharaldson, who shared his knowledge on people–driven leadership.

Tharaldson, a hotel magnate, has a net worth of $900 million according to Forbes.

“This event was open to the public because we wanted to give our community access to a leader as phenomenal as Gary,” Chantel Carlson, community engagement program manager for United Way, said.

“I was totally amazed by what they put together here. I’m just glad to be part of it,” Tharaldson said.

United Way says its Emerging Leaders program has grown to be the largest young professionals network in the state. Leaders get to connect, build skills, and volunteer in the community.

Everyone who attends the event gets a copy of Tharaldson’s book Open Secrets of Success.

“Those are simple formulas that can be implemented in any industry. Any leader can take his pieces of information and add them their portfolio,” Carlson said.

Tharaldson says if a team does everything together, they should be rewarded together.

“Everybody has a pretty good attitude but the thing is, can you have the attitude to excel, do something on a large basis,” he said.

That attitude is something he wants the next generation to keep in mind.

“The sky’s the limit if you want it to be. The key is to always be positive, share your wealth with the people, because without your great employees you cannot get where you want to the company to grow to,” he said.

Tharaldson has built more than 400 hotels and has been on Forbes’ list of 400 Wealthiest Americans.