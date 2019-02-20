FARRMS Hosts Panel on Sustainable Farming Practices

MOORHEAD, Minn –As part of its efforts to create a closer relationship between the public and farmers, FARRMS hosted their first “Farming for the Future” panel.

FARRMS, or the Foundation for Agriculture and Rural Resource Management and Sustainability, had four farmers speak at the panel.

One of the key points of discussion includes the yearly challenges farmers face with the weather and the environment on their crops and livestock.

Organizers say having all the farmers come together for the panel helps them to come up with a solution sooner.

“All of our programming we try to feature farmers as the educators because there’s nothing like a farmer who’s actually tried something, put it into practice in his own business to give another farmer confidence that this is something that could work or something they could see as viable for their own business as well,” says Mindy Grant, FARRMS education program director.

FARRMS pairs farming mentors with interns who are interested in learning more about sustainable farming practices.