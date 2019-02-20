Forbes Publisher Gives Keynote at the Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook Forum

The director of the North Dakota Office of Budget and Management also gave a presentation

FARGO, N.D. — The The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce hosted its Economic Outlook Forum for people to learn about the latest business trends.

Rich Karlgaard, a Forbes publisher, delivered the keynote address where he talked about digital technology. He covered topics including artificial intelligence and cloud computing. He also spoke about the outlook of the nation’s economy.

Joe Morrissette, the director of the North Dakota Office of Budget and Management, also gave a presentation.

“All the technology that has happened in the last 20 years has had a great effect on the national economy as well as the local,” Craig Whitney, president/CEO of the FMWF Chamber, said.

The annual forum explores various factors that affect the economy, from energy to workforce trends to technology.