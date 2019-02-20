Forbes Publisher Gives Keynote at the Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook Forum

The director of the North Dakota Office of Budget and Management also gave a presentation
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — The The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce hosted its Economic Outlook Forum for people to learn about the latest business trends.

Rich Karlgaard, a Forbes publisher, delivered the keynote address where he talked about digital technology. He covered topics including artificial intelligence and cloud computing. He also spoke about the outlook of the nation’s economy.

Joe Morrissette, the director of the North Dakota Office of Budget and Management, also gave a presentation.

“All the technology that has happened in the last 20 years has had a great effect on the national economy as well as the local,” Craig Whitney, president/CEO of the FMWF Chamber, said.

The annual forum explores various factors that affect the economy, from energy to workforce trends to technology.

Categories: Business, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Two More Stores Close at West Acres, Brings Total ...
Fargo Police Track Down Missing Restaurant Owner
North Dakota Boasts Highest Percentage of Millenni...
Fergus Falls Target Supporters Plan Day of Shoppin...

You Might Like

Plow Driver Hit Near Valley City, 2nd Time This Winter

VALLEY CITY, N.D. - An NDDOT snow plow driver gets hit by a vehicle for the second time this winter. It happened around 3:30 PM Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Valley City. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the…

On Second Thought, Sports Betting Passed By ND House

BISMARCK - North Dakota's House has reconsidered and passed legislation to allow legal gambling on college and professional sports. The bill originally got the support of representatives present but fell two votes short Wednesday of the 48 needed for approval.…