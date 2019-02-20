Morning Snow Causing Traffic Problems

A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lane of I-94 west of the Veterans Boulevard interchange happened around 8:30 a.m.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – There have been a number of crashes, roll-over’s and spin-outs on icy stretches of I-94, I-29, and Highway 10 in the FM metro Thursday.

It slowed traffic to a crawl for more than an hour as tow trucks worked to pull vehicles out of the median and ditches.

So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Plows are out but authorities say drivers need to slow down, increase following distance and buckle up.

