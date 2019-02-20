Rink Report: Peter Thome Steps Up for UND After Adam Scheel’s Injury

The sophomore goaltender returns in this week's series against UMD

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — When one man goes down, the next is ready to step up.

That is the case for UND hockey after the team’s star goaltender, Adam Scheel, suffered an injury in Saturday’s game. The timing does align, however, as sophomore goalie Peter Thome is just now returning after an injury of his own.

“I feel great,” Thome said. “I feel as good as I have felt all year. I think there is something to be said about having a couple weeks off to regroup and take a look at what you need to improve at and look at it unbiased and then approach it with a clear head after you get a little bit of a break.”

During his recovery time, both UND coaches and Thome himself have made sure he was ready for when an opportunity like this arose.

“I was fortunate enough in my injury that I could stay in shape,” Thome said. “I still ride the bike and go on runs and all that stuff so I was doing that just about everyday.”

“We have simulated most of our drills in practice to be game-like,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Obviously it isn’t the real thing, but we have tried to take into account things that he needs to see before he gets to Friday night.”

Thome will need to be ready on Friday as the Fighting Hawks take on No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.

“It’s a big opportunity for us,” junior forward Cole Smith said. “They are a high ranked team and a team we need to get points from for the standings. This is a big test for us, and I think at the end of the day we haven’t got that sweep – those two games in a row – and it’s not where we want to be. Coming into this weekend, we are looking at trying to take two because we really need it at this point.”