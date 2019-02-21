HIGHLIGHTS: N.D. Girls State Hockey Quarterfinals

Fargo North-South, West Fargo, Bismarck and Davies all advance

FARGO, N.D. — The higher seeds in the North Dakota girls state hockey tournament managed to avoid upsets in the quarterfinals.

The top four seeds all move on after Thursday’s action.

Top-seeded Fargo North-South shut out 8-seed Devils Lake 5-0.

Bismarck also earned a shutout victory while only scoring one goal against Minot.

Davies (3) and West Fargo (2) also picked up wins.

(1) Fargo North-South 5, (8) Devils Lake 0

(4) West Fargo 2, (5) Grand Forks 1

(2) Bismarck 1, (7) Minot 0

(3) Davies 5, (6) Dickinson 1