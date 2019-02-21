National Weather Service: The Threat For Significant Snowmelt Flooding Increases Substantially

The risk for major flooding in Fargo-Moorhead is at fifty percent, even though flood walls would keep the water back
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says we’re at the mercy of March when it comes to spring flooding.

In their Spring Flood Outlook, they say late January and February weather systems added substantial snowpack in the region.

The threat for significant snowmelt flooding has increased substantially across all sub-basins and for the Red River.

Climate outlook indicates a later snowmelt and runoff cycle which increases our risk for rapid or rainfall enhanced runoff.

The risk for major flooding in Fargo-Moorhead is forecast at fifty percent, even though flood walls would keep the water back.

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec will look at the numbers and have more on KVRR Local News Thursday night at 6 and 9.

 

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Girl’s State Hockey Roundup: Davies Advances...
High Risk Sex Offender Moves to New Location in Gr...
Police: Grand Forks Woman Bought Gun Used in Murde...
One Person Hurt in Alleged Robbery, Assault at Gra...

You Might Like

Dog Shooting Investigation In Wadena County

WADENA, MN - The shooting of a dog is under investigation in Wadena County. The sheriff's office says a dog, with shell casings around it, was found at a campground. The dog had a collar and leash attached. It was…