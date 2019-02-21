National Weather Service: The Threat For Significant Snowmelt Flooding Increases Substantially

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says we’re at the mercy of March when it comes to spring flooding.

In their Spring Flood Outlook, they say late January and February weather systems added substantial snowpack in the region.

The threat for significant snowmelt flooding has increased substantially across all sub-basins and for the Red River.

Climate outlook indicates a later snowmelt and runoff cycle which increases our risk for rapid or rainfall enhanced runoff.

The risk for major flooding in Fargo-Moorhead is forecast at fifty percent, even though flood walls would keep the water back.

