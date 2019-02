Coach of the Week: Moorhead Boys Hockey’s Jon Ammerman

The Moorhead Spuds play in the section semifinals on Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey has reached the Section 8AA title game in each of its first five seasons under head coach Jon Ammerman.

The Spuds are one win away from making it 6-for-6 as they get set to face Buffalo in the section semifinal on Saturday.

Ammerman sat down with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson to discuss his team’s recent hot streak.