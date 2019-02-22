Grand Forks Central, Davies Boys Hockey Earn State Final Bids

Grand Forks Central and Davies Advance

FARGO, N.D. — The finals are set for the North Dakota Hockey State tournament.

The top seed from the East, Grand Forks Central, will take on the No. 2 seed from the East in Fargo Davies.

Central earned their spot after a close game against Bismarck. The Demons got on the board first, but the Knights would quickly score twice more in the first period.

The score would remain at 2-1 until there was just 4:22 left to play in the game.

Bismarck scored to tie things up and keep their hopes alive.

But just thirty seconds later, Central would answer and make it 3-2. That goal sealed the deal for the Knights as they advance to their third consecutive State Championship to try to defend their 2018 title.

Davies moves on after a shutout win against Bismarck Century.

They took control of their semifinal game and scored four goals to get their ticket into the Finals.

(E1) GF Central 3, (w2) Bismarck 2

(E2) Davies 4, (W1) Century 0