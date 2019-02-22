North-South, Bismarck Clinch Berth in N.D. Girls Hockey State Title Game

Fargo North-South, Bismarck Blizzard Advance

FARGO, N.D. — The top seed Fargo North-South scored two third period goals to hold off the four seed West Fargo United.

The state’s leading goal scorer Abby Promersberger tallied a hat trick including the final two goals in the third period with FNS winning 4-1.

In the second game, Davies had a chance to pull off the upset over Bismarck Blizzard. The Eagles tied the game at two with six minutes left.

The Blizzard scored with just over a minute left in the contest to put it away, avoiding the upset, winning 4-2.

Bismarck and Farg0 North-South will play for the State Championship in a rematch from last year’s contest.