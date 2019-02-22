Owner of New England Patriots Charged With Soliciting a Prostitute

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County.
Joe Radske,

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) _ Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested.

A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County.

About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

