No Travel Advised in Parts of SE ND, Travel Alert Extended

File Photo

UPDATE 5:30 PM Friday: A no travel advisory has been issued for Ashley, Ellendale, Wahpeton and surrounding areas of the state. The NDDOT and the North Dakota Highway Patrol says snow is creating near zero visibility.

The travel alert is extended to include Grand Forks, Valley City and Drayton and surrounding areas.

NORTH DAKOTA – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol have issued a travel alert in southeast North Dakota because of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Cities include Fargo, Wahpeton, Gwinner and Hillsboro.

A travel alert means drivers can travel but should be aware of rapidly changing conditions. Drivers are asked to be cautious while being behind or passing cars since snow fog will reduce visibility.