Community, Performers Support Fargo Woman Fighting Incurable Disease

Shannon Neece is battling an autoimmune disease called ankylosing spondylitis

FARGO, N.D. — The community and some major performers came together to support one woman who’s fighting an incurable disease.

Shannon Neece is battling an autoimmune disease called ankylosing spondylitis and her surgeries and medications are extremely expensive.

Her benefit included performances from comedian Fred Bevill and rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Neece and her husband, radio personality Mike Waters, also renewed their vows at the benefit.

“It’s pretty unimaginable to have an extra $6,000 a month just for medication. So that’s the reason why my friends and family are all doing this to raise money,” Neece said.

“I looked into how beautiful all this coming together was and I wanted to be involved. This is what it’s all about,” Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal said.

If you would like to donate to the Shannon Neece Benefit, click here.