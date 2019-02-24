Metro’s Space Cadet Explorers Take On “Rocky” Mission

Every month MSUM's planetarium is offering a tour of space to get kids interested in astronomy

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Kids from around the metro are getting the chance to see our solar system up close.

Every month MSUM’s planetarium is offering a tour of space to get kids interested in astronomy. This month focused on rocky planets while upcoming months will focus on dwarf planets, moons and gas giants. Each time a kid puts on their solar system explorer cap for a mission, they get to fill a passport with stickers and eventually, an iron on badge.

“A lot of the times people underestimate kids and their ability to understand things like astronomy and sciences so I think it’s really important to show that no, this really isn’t as complicated as someone might think. You don’t have to know quantum physics to understand the way a planet rotates. So I think it’s really important to start that young,” said Callie Tescher, MSUM planetarium assistant.

The next space explorer’s mission will be on March 17 at 3:00 p.m.