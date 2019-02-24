North-South Falls to Bismarck Blizzard in State Championship for Second Consecutive Year

Blizzard Beat North-South 2-1 in Overtime

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North–South hockey fell to the Bismarck Blizzard for the second year in a row. The state championship garnered Bismarck their fifth consecutive title.

Just one minute and 19 seconds into overtime, North–South saw their fate once again with the Blizzard scoring the game winning goal.

For coach Chad Christensen, it’s a tough lose, however, he knows the team will be back next season with the state’s leading scorer in Abby Promersberger back as a junior.

“We’re going to continue to work hard and do the things that North–South did all year long. Get us ready for next year and put us towards being successful again,” Christensen said. “This is going to sting. It’s going to hurt for a little bit, there’s tears, but that’s life and there are a lot of girls that’ll learn and grow from this as bad as it stings. They can go on and decide on whatever they want to become, they’ll be able to take the leadership from this and the seniors will have no problems.”