Better Business Bureau Warns People of Fake Fargo Auto Dealer Website

Within the last month, the BBB received over 600 inquiries regarding the website for Superior Auto Sales

FARGO, N.D. – The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is encouraging people to watch out for fake auto dealer websites after identifying one whose location is said to be here in Fargo.

Superior used to exist at 3313 Fiechtner Drive South in Fargo but is no longer there.

The BBB knows of about four people who lost money from the website’s schemes on Craigslist.

The victims did not hear back from the company after sending in an initial deposit amount and receiving a fake invoice.

“One of the biggest things that anyone should be aware of when purchasing a vehicle online, whether it’s from Craigslist or Auto Trader or any website, is just be aware of too good to be true prices, that if it’s too good to be true, chances are it is,” BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota communications director Bess Ellenson said.

According to the BBB, the website for Superior Auto Sales is still up and running and is flagged on the BBB website.

None of the victims are Minnesota or North Dakota residents.