Fargo South-Shanley Boys Hockey Teams up for HS Play of the Week

Tanner Kirkeby beat the defense to set up a goal from Alex Senf

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South-Shanley boys hockey teamed up to win this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Tanner Kirkeby skated through four defenders and avoided being brought down. He then fed Alex Senf with a pass, and Senf was able to beat the goaltender to score.

Congratulations to the Bruins.