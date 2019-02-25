NDSU’s Otterdahl ‘Not Done’ After Breaking Collegiate Record

Otterdahl set indoor collegiate record in Shot Put

FARGO, N.D. — There is no better thrower in indoor collegiate shot put than NDSU’s Payton Otterdahl. With his toss of 71 feet 6.75 inches, he broke the NCAA indoor record set by Olympians Ryan Crouser and Ryan Whiting by 3 inches.

Both he and coach Justin St. Clair knew this record was breakable from the onset of the season. Otterdahl has been trying not to spread himself too thin, which he felt like was an issue a year ago.

Clearly, the lighter workload is paying off, but etching his name in the history books is just the beginning for him.

“I think that’s a cool thing to be able to say, but it was just one of the many goals that I had this season so I still feel like I have a lot to do,” Otterdahl said. “I feel like there’s a little weight off my shoulders because I was chasing the national record, but now that I have it, I’m really just looking forward to my next goals that I have.”

His next goal is winning a national title which he can do at Nationals on March 8th.