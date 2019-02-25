Sheyenne Students Celebrate Mardi Gras Early With a Mystery

More than 100 people showed up to taste the dinner

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo students are celebrating Mardi Gras early but they’re adding a mystery to it.

Sheyenne High School’s FCCLA and HOSA groups are hosting their surprise dinner. Guests get four course cards with Mardi Gras themed code names so they don’t know what they’re ordering. Teachers say in addition to having some fun, students are learning some valuable skills.

“The communication and people skills right now. Some kids that we see that are kind of reserved and quiet are really working the crowd right now which is fun to see. They’re hustling and there’s good job skills in addition to raising money,” said Mary Anderson, Sheyenne family and consumer science teacher.

Anderson got the idea for the dinner at a conference in Bismarck three years ago.