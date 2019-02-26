Casselton, ND Town of the Week 2-26-19

Rob Kupec,

This is the second time Casselton has been Town of the Week. The first time was before we even did voting. They were able to get enough votes this time to defeat Horace 1426 to 1312. Go Squirrels!!

