‘Gritty’ MSUM Women’s Basketball Team Readies for NSIC Tournament

The Dragons are the top seed in the North

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 19-3 conference record was good enough for MSUM’s women’s basketball team to win the NSIC for the third year in a row.

The dragons are now heading into the conference tournament trying to keep the momentum rolling, something they were unable to do each of the last two seasons.

Despite being the top seed, MSUM dropped its second-round NSIC matchups in 2018 and 2017.

That has caused a bit of a chip on their shoulders as the Dragons hope to live up to expectations this time around.

Head coach Karla Nelson says she has been self-evaluating her coaching techniques, but mostly she’s seen a change in her players with the postseason beginning on Wednesday.

“I would say the energy level is a little bit different,” she said. “There’s a grittiness. They’ve won games that have not looked pretty. Last year, we were about being pretty, but when the game got really gritty, I don’t think we got gritty with it. I thought we fell apart, but this team has actually won some really ugly basketball games. Some people might not enjoy that, but I think if you can win ugly, it’s good.”

Wednesday’s contest is against Upper Iowa, with tip-off at 5:30 p.m. from Nemzek Hall