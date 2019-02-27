MN Rep. Collin Peterson Hosting Town Hall on Veterans Issues Saturday

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson is hosting a town hall on veterans issues Saturday March 2nd at 10:00 AM at the Detroit Lakes City Council Chambers.

“As a veteran, I look forward to talking about the issues impacting our veterans in the 7th district. Our nation’s fast-growing veteran population deserves quality healthcare and support services, and I encourage folks to join me on Saturday as we discuss these important issues,” Rep. Peterson said in a statement.

Peterson’s biography on his Congressional website says he served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1963 to 1969.

The city council chambers are in the city’s administration building at 1025 Roosevelt Avenue.