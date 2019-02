MSUM Men Fall in NSIC Tourney Opener to SMSU

The Dragons lost 86-81

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM’s men’s basketball team came up short in a back-and-forth game against Southwest Minnesota State in the NSIC Tournament opener.

The four-seeded Dragons led by one at the half, but ended up falling 86-81.

Travaun Coad led the team with 18 points, but Ryan Bruggeman’s 35 for the Mustangs proved to be too much.