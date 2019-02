MSUM Women Take Care of Upper Iowa in First Round of NSIC Tournament

The Dragons defeated the Peacocks 92-67

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM entered round one of the NSIC tournament as the No. 1 seed from the north and routed 8-seeded Upper Iowa 92-67.

The Peacocks ended the first quarter with a four-point lead, but the Dragons got ahead in the second and never looked back as they advance to the next round of playoffs.

MSUM will play No. 4 Winona State on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.