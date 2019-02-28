Gate City Bank Partners With ND Cares to Support Troops & Veterans

ND Cares was started in 2015
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Gate City Bank has a new partnership with the ND Cares Coalition to give more support to military members, veterans, and their families.

Gate City signed an official statement and became part of a statewide network that raises awareness about the challenges people in the military face.

ND Cares was started in 2015 after then Governor Jack Dalrymple signed an executive order. One of the group’s goals is to partner with businesses across North Dakota.

“We’ve been working on this for quite awhile. It just kind of came to fruition,” Kim Meyer with Gate City Bank said.

“Hearing about what their employees are currently doing in the way of support, it got us even more excited,” Darcie Handt, Executive Director of ND Cares, said.

More than 52,000 people in North Dakota are veterans.

