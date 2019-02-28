Man Hospitalized After West Fargo Apartment Fire

First responders rescued a 40-year-old man from his first-floor apartment at 1031 1st Street East

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Fire and police crews are investigating an early morning apartment fire in West Fargo.

Firefighters were paged at 5:30 Thursday morning for a structure fire at 1031 1st Street East in West Fargo.

Police made it to the scene first and rescued a 40–year–old man a few feet from the door of his first–floor apartment.

Nearly 15 first responders were there on scene and blocked the road off for through traffic.

F–M Ambulance took the man to the hospital after being rescued.

The fire department believes the fire started in the back bedroom but smoke damage impacted the entire unit.

“When we arrived on scene, we found that it was just that,” West Fargo Fire Department assistant fire chief Tom Clark said. “We had smoke rolling out. The police department made entry and pulled out one victim.”

The fire department said the majority of the items in the back bedroom were destroyed but the actual structure is okay.

The roads opened back up an hour after crews arrived.

There is no information on the current conditions of the man.