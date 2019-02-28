MN House Committee Approves Universal Background Check & Red Flag Bills

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Minnesota House Public Safety Committee voted Thursday to approve a “red flag” gun control bill, which allows police to seize guns from people deemed by a judge to pose a threat to themselves and others.

The committee voted 10-7 to approve the measure.

The same committee advanced their plan to require background checks on most gun sales and transfers in Minnesota during a late-night vote Wednesday. The measure passed along party lines, 9-7.

The two bills are top priorities for House Democrats, who took control of the chamber this year after winning several seats in suburban districts while advocating for tougher gun restrictions. Both measures will face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

