54th Annual Sportsmen’s Show Hosts More than 250 Outdoor Exhibitors

FARGO, N.D. – The 54th Annual Sportsmen’s Show has everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors in the seemingly distant spring and summer months.

The show hosts more than 250 exhibitors.

You can find equipment for fishing, camping, hunting, and vacationing outdoors.

Activities like fishing in a live trout pond, watching Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel perform, and taking in a seminar are available for visitors.

On average, the show sees nearly 20,000 people at the Fargodome.

“Putting the show together, it’s a lot of work but there are fun, high energy days,” show manager Barry Cenaiko said. “I love getting the boats and the campers in here, getting all of the resorts in, and just getting everything ready for show open.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome.

Click here to see the show’s schedule.