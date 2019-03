Body of Missing Man Found in Foster County, ND

FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. – The Foster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the body of a missing man around 5:30 PM Friday.

Police say Rees G. Bennett was found a quarter mile away from the home he was reported missing from.

The sheriff’s office has not said where the man was found and said more information may be released Monday.

The North Dakota BCI has been called to assist in the investigation, but police don’t believe there is any foul play.