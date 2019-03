Car Crashes into School Bus Near Linton

NEAR LINTON, N.D. – A car crashed into a school bus near Linton injuring five people including three students.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Alexis Wangler of Linton was on Highway 83 around 7:00 Friday morning.

The bus driver slowed down to turn with the bus’s 8-way lights activated. Wangler wasn’t able to slow down or stop because of whiteout conditions. The Linton Fire Department had to help remove him from his car trapped under the bus.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending against Wangler.