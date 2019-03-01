M State Named a Military-Friendly School for Fifth Straight Year

More than 180 veterans are enrolled in the school

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been named a military friendly college due to its commitment to serve veterans.

It’s one of more than seven hundred colleges and universities to receive the distinction from VIQTORY, a group helping veterans transition into civilian life.

The school says more than 180 veterans are enrolled at their campuses in Moorhead, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes and Wadena.

This year marks the fifth straight year M State has earned the honor.

Other local schools to earn the distinction include NDSU, UND, and NDSCS.